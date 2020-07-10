The coronavirus has gripped nations across. Each day, the number of cases is increasing, making it even more challenging to contain further spread. While medical experts continue to work for vaccine development, many other diseases and viruses are also causing possible threats. Recently, scientists have warned of another pandemic potential after G4 virus found in pigs in China. Now a fatal ‘unknown pneumonia, ‘ with a death rate higher than of coronavirus has reportedly out broke in Kazakhstan. The Chinese embassy has warned that the ‘unknown pneumonia,’ is even deadlier than COVID-19 and also reportedly recorded about 628 deaths in just about a month. In this article, we will explore on to what is known about this pneumonia so far.

‘Unknown Pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan

Not much information is available about the disease, and it is known to clear, why the embassy refers to pneumonia as ‘unknown.’ According to Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry, the country has recorded more than 32,000 cases of pneumonia between June 29 and July 5 alone. The embassy on its website further stated that Kazakhstan in total saw around 1,772 pneumonia deaths in the first half of this year, including 628 in June. Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, Vaccines & Prevention of the Viral Disease.

On the other hand, while the embassy has described the illness as an ‘unknown pneumonia,’ officials in the country has said it is merely a pneumonia epidemic. As per the embassy, the death rate of this disease is much higher than coronavirus. Kazakhstan’s health departments are now conducting research into the pneumonia, but are yet to identify the virus. Meanwhile, the Chief sanitary officer, Ayzhan Esmagambetova, reported that the mortality rate from pneumonia has increased in the country, four times in June this year, as compared to last year. The nationals are urged to take precautions as they were following with coronavirus, which reportedly originated in Wuhan, China. Hantavirus: News of Person Dying Due to Another Virus in China Leaves Netizens Scared; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.

Kazakhstan went into strict lockdown on March 16 and later lifted many restrictions on May 11, 2020. However, in July, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a second round of restrictions after a surge of coronavirus cases. The country recorded 53,021 confirmed cases and 264 deaths, with 34,931 recoveries, according to Kazinform. The nation is under a two-week strict lockdown, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reportedly declared July 13 as the National Day of Mourning to honour those who lost lives because of the coronavirus.

