India vs Kazakhstan, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India men's national Hockey team are currently playing in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 which is currently being hosted at Rajgir, Bihar, India. India has started their campaign in the competition well by securing wins against China and Japan. But on both occasions, they wins have come with a narrow margin. India conceded five goals in the two matches they have played so far and it raises concerns on India's leaky defence. Specially in the match against China, all the goals they conceded were from penalty corner variations and the goals scored came mostly through Harmanpreet Singh. The Japan match was more in control and the two goals they conceded doesn't show how India controlled most of the game. Asia Cup 2025: Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Coach Craig Fulton Highlight India’s Defence Concerns Despite 3–2 Win Over Japan.

India is currently preparing for the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2026. Coach Craig Fulton haas been under pressure after a poor showing of the team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. If China and Japan can score goals against India, the likes of Germany, Netherlands and Australia will put them under tremendous pressure. Fulton will have to make the defence compact and the rushers work well during the penalty corners. Also Indian forwards have struggled to create chances and most goals have come through penalty corners. Despite qualifying for the Super Fours, this shortcoming will keep Fulton concerned before India clashes against Kazakhstan in their last group match.

India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Kazakhstan, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Monday, September Time 7:30 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will face Kazakhstan in their last group match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 1. The India vs Kazakhstan match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).