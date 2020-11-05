Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli turns 32 years old on November 5, 2020. Kohli has good reasons to celebrate his birthday as his team RCB has made it to playoffs and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eliminator on November 6, 2020. On the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday let us discuss his workout regime and exercise. Kohli is a fitness enthusiast and is indeed one of the fittest athletes in the world. In the below article, we will share five fitness tips by Virat Kohli that will help you stay healthy. Virat Kohli Fitness Regime: Workout & Vegan Diet of Indian Cricket Team Captain That Has Helped Him Transform From a Boy With a Chubby Face to the Most Aesthetic Cricketer.

Virat Kohli never misses out his workout session. His hard work in the gym can be seen in his performance. Kohli workouts for explosive strength, power, agility and endurance. The Indian skipper includes strength and conditioning exercises in his training regime. Apart from these, compound movements like squats, deadlifts are also part of his workout. However, RCB skipper's favourites are Olympic weightlifting exercises like snatch and power clean. Now let us take a look at fitness tips by Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli Workout Video: Indian Cricket Team Captain Picks Power Snatch As His Favourite Exercise, Says ‘Love Doing It’

Fitness Tips by Virat Kohli

1. Virat Kohli believes in eating more home-cooked foods and insist on avoiding junk foods. Also, Indian skipper advises to eat organic food rather than going for a processed one.

2. The Indian skipper suggest to source complex carbohydrates at the right time when the body needs it. Dinner can be light on carbs according to Kohli and night meal should consist of soups or sauteed vegetables.

3. RCB skipper inspires youth to take exercise regime seriously and workout regularly. Kohli believes that exercises should be performed with a focus on gaining strength and stamina rather than concentrating on losing weight.

4. Kohli also advises on avoiding drinking and smoking as it weakens up body immunity.

5. The fitness freak Kohli also believes in enjoying your favourite cheat meal once in a week or month, however, it should be eaten in limited quantity as excessive consumption can negate whatever you have achieved so far.

Virat Kohli's is indeed a fitness icon not only in India but in the world right now. Youths who aspire to become a cricketer should take learning from his hard work and disciplined lifestyle. We wish Virat Kohli a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).