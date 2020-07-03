Virat Kohli and fitness go hand in hand and every cricket fan must be aware of this. The Indian captain, who is always very active on social media, has posted numerous workout videos in which he be can be seen doing varieties of fitness drills. From clap pull-ups to crunches, there’s hardly any exercise which the top-ranked ODI batsman can't nail to perfection. Recently, however, Kohli revealed his favourite exercise. Taking to his official Instagram page, the talismanic cricketer shared a video in which he can be seen doing power snatch and that only is his most-loved fitness drill. Virat Kohli Comes Up With an Extreme Version of Hardik Pandya’s Flying Push-Ups.

“If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch,” wrote the 31-year old while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. In a power snatch, an individual has to take the bar from the ground level to the overhead level in the most efficient manner. This exercise gives you more explosive strength and also makes the reflexes quicker. Well, a cricketer has to perform many tasks on the field and all these skills play a massive role in that. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by the star batsman. Virat Kohli Gives Fans Major Fitness Goals With Weightlifting Video.

Watch Video:

Yesterday, Kohli posted another workout video on Instagram in which he performed an extreme version of flying push-ups which were done by Hardik Pandya a few days ago. Well, the next assignment of Indian cricket team players is under jeopardy amid the COVID-19 scare. However, Virat wants to be at his fittest best when the game resumes which is certainly not a great piece of news for all the bowlers around the world.

