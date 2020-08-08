Weight loss is often perceived as a difficult task, but it is not that complicated. All you need to do is just eat clean, avoid processed and junk foods and do some light to moderate exercise regularly. Apart from this, there are a few smoothies, juices and other beverages which you can include in your daily diet to expedite the weight loss process. Amla Juice is one such drink which can help in quick weight loss or fat loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Wheatgrass to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Amla, which is also known as Indian gooseberry, is loaded with vitamin C that helps boost immunity by fighting against free radicals in the body that cause oxidative stress. This fruit also enhances skin health by increasing the production of collagen. Amla can be eaten raw, in powdered form or in the form of juice. Usually, people prefer to have amla juice as the raw fruit tastes a bit bitter. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Matcha Tea to Lose Weight.

Amla Juice For Weight Loss

Apart from being rich in vitamin C, amla also contains a good amount of fibres which ensure smooth functioning of the digestive tract and thereby boost metabolism. Higher the metabolic rate, the more it will help in weight loss, as high metabolism converts the calories from the food you eat into energy quickly. For effective result, you should have amla juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. The fibres in Indian gooseberry also create the feeling of fullness by reducing the level of ghrelin which is a hunger hormone.

Healthy Amla Juice Recipe

Amla also consists of some chromium element which helps keep the blood sugar level in control. Hence, amla juice is also ideal for diabetes patients. This healthy drink can help in weight loss. However, be sure to also include green veggies, fruits and protein-rich foods in your daily diet for a healthy body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

