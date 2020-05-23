Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Drink White Tea to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

White Tea (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss doesn't happen overnight, regular exercise and proper diet plan over a period of time play an integral role to achieve the desired result. However, there are few ingredients and beverages which can expedite the process of losing weight. One such beverage is white tea, which is lesser-known, however, loaded with numerous medicinal properties which can help in weight loss. In this week weight loss tip, we will discuss, how drinking white tea can help you shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Matcha Tea to Lose Weight.

White tea can be called as the cousin of green tea and black tea, as it is also derived from the same camellia sinensis plant. But what makes white tea different, is that it has undergone very less processing. By this, white tea is more nutrient-dense compared to green and black tea. Now let us see how white tea can help in weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Snow Mountain Garlic (Kashmiri Lahsun) to Lose Weight.

White Tea For Weight Loss

In the first place, replacing your regular sugar and milk tea with white tea reduce your total calorie count significantly. White tea is low in calories and you can have it any time of the day to freshen up your mind. Apart from being a zero-calorie drink, white tea is rich in antioxidants which can help reduce weight. German scientists in their recent study have also proven that white tea burn away fat cells. White tea also contains caffeine, which speeds up metabolism, this, in turn, can also help in weight loss.

How to Prepare White Tea For Weight Loss

White tea not only can help in weight loss, but most importantly it can also strengthen up body's immune system. The presence of polyphenols and catechins antioxidants in white tea fight free radicals and thereby improve the body's immunity. It is advisable to drink white tea, three times a day supported with a proper diet for optimal result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)