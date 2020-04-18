Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Pears (Nashpati) to Lose Weight

Pears (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Losing weight is often considered a tedious task, where people think they have to deprive themselves of eating food and spend hours in the gym. However, that's not the case, weight loss can simply be achieved by eating healthy foods supported by some light exercises. Speaking about foods which can expedite the weight loss process, we have to speak about pears, which is also known as nashpati in Hindi. In this week, weight loss tip, we will discuss how pears can help to shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Celery to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Pears is one of the juiciest and delicious fruits rich in fibre and antioxidants. Pears is a low-allergy fruit and contains useful amounts of beta-carotene and vitamin B. Along with that it also comes along with copper, phosphorous, potassium and other essential elements. Pears also contain antioxidants like vitamin C which fights against free radicals in the body thereby avoiding oxidative stress. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Matcha Tea to Lose Weight.

Pears For Weight Loss

Pear is considered to be an ideal fruit for weight loss as it is packed with fibre This keeps your stomach full for a longer time and thereby reduce craving. Pears constitutes 84 percent water, it makes this fruit high in volume, yet low in calories and ideal for weight loss. Apart from this, the fibre-rich fruit smoothen up digestion, which can be linked to weight loss.

Pears are packed with potassium which could keep your heart healthy by regulating blood sugar levels. Now, when it comes to weight loss, pears can only help you in the process to lose weight, a lot depends on your overall healthy diet and regular exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)