Menopause can be an unpleasant phase in a woman's life. It is the period when the ovaries stop releasing eggs. As the ovaries stop releasing eggs, the oestrogen production also decreases, which in turn can cause a lot of dryness in the vagina. Vaginal dryness and irritation are the most common side effects of menopause. But apart from the dryness, your vagina can change in a lot of other ways. Read on to know what to expect when you hit menopause.

1. Thinning of the Vaginal Wall Making Sex Painful

Sex can become extremely uncomfortable during menopause because of the thinning of the vaginal wall. This change can make penetration during sex really painful. With intercourse, you can feel a stabbing pain. Regular intercourse can also lead to rashes in the walls of the vagina, which in turn can cause burning and irritation during sex. Are You Hitting Menopause? Here's How to Keep Your Skin From Wrinkling and Sagging From all the Hormonal Shift!

2. Growth of Bad Bacteria

The estrogen levels decrease during menopause, giving the bad bacteria a chance to thrive in the vagina. The bad bacteria then collects in the bladder as well as the urethra. A storm of these bacteria can cause a burning sensation when you pee. Doctors advice drinking lots of water to reduce this risk.

3. Vulva Looks Different

The same decrease in the oestrogen level during menopause also causes thinning of the labia minora, the fatty tissue in the vulva. When you hit menopause, the vulva can shrink and even change its colour. Could Hot Flushes and Night Sweats Be a Sign of Heart Disease? Here's Why You Wake up Drenched in Sweat at Night.

4. Your Vagina May Leak

Your pelvic floor becomes weaker with the decrease in oestrogen levels in your body. Incontinence may hit you, and you may have trouble controlling before reaching the bathroom. Be sure to contact your doctor if you experience incontinence. Risk of Heart Disease Increases as Women Move Through Menopause: Study.

5. The Vaginal pH Changes

Menopause can change the pH level of the vagina, which in turn can change the vaginal microbiome and increase the risk of vaginal infections. Talk to your doctor for tips to improve the good bacteria levels in your vagina.

Do not get freaked out! Our job is to keep you informed so that you can stay prepared. It is not to scare you!

