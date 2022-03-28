An unpredictable incident from the Oscars 2022 made everybody search for the autoimmune disorder Alopecia areata. Actor Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about the bald spots struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept the issue. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes your hair to come out from different parts of your body, often in clumps that too in different sizes and shapes of a quarter. The loss at times can be permanent and it is especially seen in men. The risk factor of Alopecia disorder includes a family history of the condition or stress. As per some reports, Pinkett Smits also said that she used to find “handful of hair” while taking shower. Oscars 2022: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards for Making Joke About His Wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Watch Video).

Alopecia Symptoms And Causes

There are many visible symptoms related to Alopecia areata, one of them being small bald patches in shapes that are usually round or oval. The area of hair loss may tingle which may cause pain at times. Most people develop this issue during their childhood or teenage. One of the things about the disorder is when the hair regrows, it may never fall out again. It’s also possible to have unpredictable cycles of hair loss and regrowth for years if not treated with proper medication.

Alopecia Treatment

When you have an autoimmune disorder like Alopecia, then your immune system attacks your body. In the case of alopecia areata, it’s the hair follicles that are attacked that result in suppressing or stopping hair growth. Apart from steroid injections, limited changes have been achieved by using the corticosteroid medications clobetasol and, corticosteroid injections, or cream that too in case of severe hair loss. If you think you have alopecia areata, you may want to see a skin specialist called a dermatologist.

