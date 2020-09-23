Cannabis and its legalisation have been one of the most discussed subjects in India. Right from its presence in the Vedic texts and its usage while worshipping Lord Shiva to now being medically used, cannabis has been a part of India’s religious history. However, is CBD oil legal in India? Can one purchase it for recreational purposes and what is Cannabidiol in the first place? Did you know that Uttarakhand became the first in the country to allow the commercial cultivation of hemp in In 2015? Let us discuss the legality of CBD oil in India in regards with both recreational and medical purposes.

What Is CBD?

CBD oil is non-intoxicating (doesn’t cause euphoric feelings) Cannabidiol (CBD) which is derived from cannabis, a type of cannabinoid, which are the chemicals naturally found in marijuana plants. Each country and state has different laws and regulation when it comes to the sale, purchase or cultivation of cannabis and CBD oil. It is important that CBD contain less than 0.3% THC to be legal and since it is not psychoactive, it does not change a person’s state of mind. CBD has shown promising potential for Pain, Epilepsy

Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s, Inflammation & Acne.

Is CBD Oil Legal in India?

As of 2019, low-THC CBD oil derived from hemp is legal in India.

Yes, CBD oil India is completely legal, both for medicinal and recreational use. That said, you have to make sure that the products you’re after are made from industrial hemp - cannabis-derived CBD may only be legal for medicinal use.

Can You Buy CBD Oil Online/Offline In India?

Yes, it’s legal to buy CBD oil India online, though there are some exceptions. It actually depends on where you want to buy the products from - it’s an ever-changing scenario, and should be investigated at the time that you’re actually purchasing the products. You can legally buy CBD oil in India. CBD oil made with hemp is widely available to purchase and use. Order from a reputable website like Healthy Hemp Oil, and have a wide range of hemp-derived CBD products shipped directly to India. Yes, it is completely legal to buy CBD oil India offline, from one of the local shops found around the country. While it’s not the recommended way of getting your CBD products, it is still completely legal.

CBD capsules- Are They Legal in India?

Hemp-derived CBD capsules are legal in India. Designed to be taken orally, capsules are flavourless and easy to swallow, making them a great way to add CBD into your daily routine. CBD capsules are small, discreet, and contain a measured serving of CBD oil, so keeping track of your serving size is easy.

Is it Legal to Grow Hemp in India?

Yes, you can grow industrial hemp in India, but you do have to possess some permits and be a licensed hemp farmer.

Synopsis

Legal in India: Low-THC CBD oil made from hemp can be purchased and used in India. Bhang, a drink made from cannabis, is legal to consume in India, although there are regional restrictions.

Not Legal in India: Recreational cannabis use is illegal in India.

India’s strict cannabis laws and lack of a medical marijuana program have left citizens looking for a legal alternative. It’s, therefore, encouraging that the country’s stance on hemp is changing rapidly and that hemp-derived CBD product are now available to buy and use. But before you make your first purchase, we suggest conducting your own research into the effects and benefits of CBD, checking out our product reviews, and reading our in-depth guide to CBD.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

