A case of suicide is not too easy to decipher if there are clues, signs of depression or a suicide note. So to investigate and know more about the case, investigators use a method of research called Psychological Autopsy. It is a method that tries to explain why a person could have taken their life on the basis of recent medical records, interviewing close ones and such factors. Then research is conducted to gauge the person's state of mind prior to their death. A psychological autopsy is one of the most effective tools for analyzing suicide cases. In this article, we tell you more and how it is conducted. How to Recognise Depression? Answer These Questions to Know When to Reach out for Help!

One of the main reasons to start with a psychological autopsy is to determine if the deceased person did die by suicide. The next steps include gathering data that will help to understand the person better, what could've driven suicidal thoughts and it also helps in how to work on suicide prevention. Part of the psychological autopsy also focuses on mental health practitioners if the person had been consulting any. Psychological autopsy usually takes time because it involves questioning the immediate family and friends of the deceased, and there are certain ethics that have to be followed. It is often considered unethical to pry upon or impose in the grieving process of the surviving family. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

How is Psychological Autopsy Conducted?

The first step usually starts in analysing the medical and treatment records of the person. Investigators derive a timeline of the person's frame of mind at different points. They determine if the individual had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and tendencies. It then drives in the direction of their doctors or individual's psychologists. It analyzes the mental state of the person.

The next step would be involving the family and friends. The investigators all the related people to the person, try to find for clues about the thought process. If there are any records like diaries, notes, other police records, all of them are deeply studied to derive conclusions. There are different variables considered in studying the behaviour. Age, occupation, family background, relationships, work, financial crisis, life events, medical history are all factors collectively analyzed to reach a conclusion.

It is a more complex method of investigation and takes more time. But the ultimate goal is to understand the circumstances as the state of mind of the victim of his act. It updates the reasons that prompted one to take their own life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).