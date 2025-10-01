By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The recent deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been linked to a cough syrup, prompting an investigation and subsequent ban on the syrup's distribution.

According to the official sources, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) visited to collect samples. Drug samples are being tested by the State Drug Authority, with reports still awaited.

However, "NCDC and various agencies are testing water and entomological samples to rule out infectious diseases," sources said.

Six children died in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh due to kidney failure after consuming the cough syrup, while Rajasthan reported one death in Sikar district after consuming the syrup.

The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) has banned the sale and use of the syrup's 19 batches, and the health department has issued advisories to parents, doctors, and medical operators to be vigilant.

Chhindwara District Magistrate Sheelendra Singh confirmed on Tuesday that the child fatalities were reported from September 4; however, no new cases have emerged in the last two days.

While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In Chhindwara district, deaths of 6 children have been recorded from September 4 until now. No new cases have come to light in the last two days...The administration is vigilant. The health department is working on this. An investigation is being conducted by experts."

The district administration also informed that extra precautions have been taken, and a Rapid Response and Diagnosis (RRD) team from Bhopal has already arrived to assist in the investigation.

Singh said, "We have taken extra precautions regarding issues related to viruses and bacteria. An RRD (Rapid Response and Diagnosis) team has arrived from Bhopal. Medicine experts have also come to review the combination of medicines being used. At the same time, teams are here to investigate vector-borne diseases as well. Officials from Delhi and Bhopal have arrived. The district administration is actively working on the matter."

A meeting was held with professors from the medical college, pediatric experts, and doctors from the district hospital to discuss the situation.

The syrup is manufactured by a Jaipur-based firm.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are working to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

