In order to enhance your health, it is necessary to include a nutrient-dense ingredient or food on a regular basis in your diet. Be it your immune system or your digestive tract or your body shape, it all depends on what foods you include in your meals. LatestLY brings you health benefits of wheatgrass, which can help eliminate toxins and help treat various ailments. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Wheatgrass to Lose Weight (Watch Video).

Wheatgrass is a food prepared from the Triticum aestivum plant. It’s usually consumed as fresh juice, but it also comes in powdered form. Wheatgrass comes along with various micronutrients like vitamin A, C, E, iron, magnesium, calcium and amino acids. It also consists of all essential amino acids which the body cannot produce by itself. Here's a look at the health benefits of wheatgrass.

Health Benefits of Wheatgrass

1. Eliminates Toxins - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the nutrients in wheatgrass aid in getting rid of impurities and stored toxins. The chlorophyll content of wheatgrass aids in detoxifying the body and helps support healthy liver function.

2. Smooth Digestion - Wheatgrass consists of high levels of enzymes that aid in digestion by helping the body break down food and absorb nutrients. The detox effect also helps provide relief from constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and other digestive issues.

3. Boosts Metabolism - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, wheatgrass can boost metabolism. It is also low in calorie and fat.

4. Strengthens Immune System - Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants which help strengthen the immune system and ward off infection and disease.

5. Improved Cognitive Function - Wheatgrass can provide relief from anxiety and its neuroprotective effects enable better cognitive function. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, wheatgrass can ward off and treat Alzheimer’s disease.

That's not all, having wheatgrass juice every day is recommended to people with hypothyroidism as it increases the activity of thyroid gland. Therefore, go ahead and have this super healthy food regularly for a healthy body, but also be sure to include green veggies and fruits in your diet.

