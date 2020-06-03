World Bicycle Day 2020: From Weight Loss to Reducing Air Pollution, Here Are Five Benefits of Cycling

World Bicycle Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Bicycle Day is annually celebrated on June 3 since the year 2018. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The resolution of World Bicycle Day emphasises on the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Cycling not only improves health but also contributes to a better and greener environment. On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2020, let's take a look at the benefits of cycling, which can help in weight loss and also reduce air pollution. Cycling Federation of India Chief on Jyoti Kumari: Must Have Something Special to Cycle 1200 km in 7 Days.

The foundation of World Bicycle Day can be credited to Professor Leszek Sibilski from the United States who led a campaign to promote UN resolution for a different day designated for cycling. Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, most nations around the world will not be able to conduct a group cycling activity. However, on World Bicycle Day 2020, you can spread a message about the positive aspects associated with cycling. Apart from keeping you in good health, cycling can cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change. World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5, 2020, and a social media campaign to promote more use of bicycle can also contribute to the Environment Day celebration.

Health Benefits of Cycling

1. Aids in Weight Loss: Cycling is the best cardio exercise and good for endurance development. It increases heart rate and effectively works on a larger group of muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes which can help in weight loss. Cycling on an inclined surface targets the abdominal muscles and can also help in belly fat loss.

2. Good For Heart Health: Regular cycling enhances the functioning of heart, lungs and also smoothens the circulation process, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.

3. Improves Posture: Cycling helps improve body posture, as a cyclist has to stabilise their body to keep the bike upright. It also works on balance and coordination which tends to decline with age.

4. Reduces Stress: Cycling is effective in reducing the cortisol level in the body. Therefore, this activity can be referred to as a great stress buster. Apart from that, cycling supports the increase of serotonin, which can improve sleep.

5. Less Air Pollution: Clean air quality is vital for good health, you can simply contribute to a green environment by cycling down to your work or local grocery shop, instead of using your motorbike or car.

On World Bicycle Day 2020, try to learn safety rules for cycling, like wearing helmets, use of rear and front LED lights for your bicycle. During the coronavirus situation, cycling should be done as per social distancing norms, and long-distance rides should be avoided. Also, gloves and helmets should be properly sanitised before and after completion of cycling.