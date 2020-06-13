Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World Blood Donor Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Encourages Blood Donation

Health & Wellness Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:50 PM IST
World Blood Donor Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Encourages Blood Donation
World Blood Donor Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Blood is one of the most valuable units in any individual’s lives. It is not readily available at the time of emergency, and its loss in one’s life is catastrophic. A lot of people have lost their lives fighting their battle with a loss of blood. To overcome this challenge, the United Nations (UN), under its arm World Health Organisation (WHO), observes the World Blood Donor Day encouraging people to come out in numbers and donate blood for those who need safe blood. Are You Putting Yourself at A Risk of COVID-19 By Donating Blood in A Hospital-Setting? Here's How to Donate Blood Safely During the Pandemic!

It is said that safe blood is still a privilege for a lot of people. As per WHO’s data, 42% of the blood that is collected is taken in rich countries, where only 16% of the world population lives. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of World Blood Donor Day 2020 – its date, history, significance and more.

When is World Blood Donor Day celebrated and what is its history?

The global event of World Blood Donor Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on June 14 this year, i.e. June 14. The first observance of this international event took place in 2005. The date, i.e. June 14 was selected by the UN in honour of Karl Landsteiner’s birth anniversary. He was a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered the ABO blood group system.

What is the theme of World Blood Donor Day 2020?

Every year, the World Blood Donor Day is observed under an official theme. This year, however, the theme hasn’t been decided yet. All the information that is available that it will be a virtual event in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. However, here’s a look at the themes of previous years:

  • 2019 – Safe Blood for All

  • 2018 – Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life

  • 2017 – Give Blood. Give Now. Give Often

  • 2016 – Blood connects us all

  • 2015 – Thank you for saving my life

 

What is the significance of World Blood Donor Day?

The need for the blood can’t be described in words. It goes beyond that. Blood donations are needed in the world over, be it normal circumstances or emergencies. The motive to observe World Blood Donor Day is to educate people on how important is safe blood and what wonders can it do in the lives of people who need it. It aims to spread awareness amongst the masses that everyone can contribute their bit and it will be more than enough.

As June 14 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy World Blood Donor Day 2020’. We hope you would be contributing to this event by donating blood on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

