World Down Syndrome Day 2020: Physical Characteristics of Trisomy 21 and Other Symptoms Commonly Associated with This Genetic Disorder

Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder. It is caused due to abnormal cell division and is present by birth. The division causes an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21 and this causes developmental alterations. These developmental changes cause people with having Down Syndrome to have distinct physical features. Although, the severity of Down syndrome varies from person to person, the changes in physical features remain the same.

Down syndrome may also cause lifelong intellectual disability and developmental delays. It is important to spread awareness about Down Syndrome because a better understanding is required to help the population affected with the genetic disorder. Down syndrome is also known to cause physical abnormalities by birth such as heart and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Common Physical Signs of Down Syndrome:

Decreased or poor muscle tone

Short neck, with excess skin at the back of the neck

Flattened facial profile and nose

Small head, ears, and mouth

Upward slanting eyes, often with a skin fold that comes out from the upper eyelid and covers the inner corner of the eye

White spots on the coloured part of the eye (called Brushfield spots)

Wide, short hands with short fingers

A single, deep, crease across the palm of the hand

A deep groove between the first and second toes

Apart from the above physical features that act as symptoms of Down Syndrome, short attention span, poor judgment, impulsive behaviour, slow learning and delayed language and speech development are some of the intellectual symptoms of people having Down Syndrome. It is common for a Down Syndrome patient to have cognitive impairment and issues with learning and thinking. However, it is important to more than the symptoms may range from mild to moderate. Some people with Down Syndrome may be at increased risk of autism spectrum disorders, hearing loss, vision problems, and heart abnormalities as well.