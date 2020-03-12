World Kidney Day 2020: From Red Bell Peppers to Pineapple, Here Are Top Five Foods As per Renal Diet for Healthy Kidneys

World Kidney Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Kidney Day 2020 is observed annually on March 12. This day is observed to create awareness and promote healthy eating for the good health of kidneys. Sadly, one in every ten adults suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), as it has impacted around 850 million people around the world. On the occasion of World Kidney Day 2020, we will share you brief details about Renal Diet which can prevent you from chronic kidney disease. We will also help you with the top five foods as per Renal diet which promote good kidney health. World Kidney Day 2020: Date, Theme & Significance Of The Day That Highlights The Importance of Kidneys.

What is Renal Diet?

A renal diet insists on eating foods low in sodium, phosphorous, and protein. It also focuses on the importance of consuming high-quality protein and usually limiting fluids. In some cases, patients might also need to limit potassium and calcium. The complication of CKD is different for every individual who is suffering from it, therefore, it is recommended to consult with a proper renal dietitian for a perfect tailored diet. Renal diet effectively helps in improving kidney functions to filter waste from the blood and thereby helps in the maintenance of perfect electrolyte level. World Kidney Day 2020: Why Do You Need a Kidney Detox? Here's How to Cleanse the Organ Safely and Effectively!

Top Five Foods For Healthy Kidneys

1. Red Bell Peppers

Red Bell Pepper (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Red bell peppers are low in potassium and good in taste, also a half-cup serving contains only 1 mg sodium and 10 mg phosphorous. These tasty vegetables are also an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, as well as vitamin B6, folic acid and fibre.

2. Salmon

Salmon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega 3 fatty acids and simultaneously provide high-quality protein to the body. The American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association recommend eating fish high in omega 3 fatty acids at least two times a week.

3. Pineapple

Health Benefits of Pineapple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pineapple makes a sweet, low potassium alternative for fruits like banana, oranges. Fruits like banana, oranges and kiwis are high in potassium.In addition to that, pineapple is rich in fibre, manganese, vitamin C, and bromelain, an enzyme that helps reduce inflammation.

4. Cabbage

Purple Cabbage (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cabbages are high in vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre and also a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. Low in potassium and low in cost, it's an affordable addition to the kidney diet.

5. Apple

Apple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A medium-sized apple with skin contains no sodium, 10 mg phosphorus and only 158 mg potassium. Hence, it is definitely a good food to be included for a healthy kidney diet.

Now that you are aware of top foods which are good for kidneys, you should indeed be looking forward to buying these stuff next time when you visit a supermarket or local fruits/ vegetables market. It is also necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle which includes clean eating and regular exercise to avoid kidney diseases. However, the one who is already suffering from CKD should work with a renal dietician and strictly do away with foods high in potassium and phosphorus.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)