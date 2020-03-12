World Kidney Day 2020: Why Do You Need a Kidney Detox? Here's How to Cleanse the Organ Safely and Effectively!

Kidney (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most kidney detoxes that you must have heard of or read of promises weight loss and increased energy levels. Sadly, those promises come with a lot of caveats, and they are not backed by science. While there is no magic solution to detox your kidneys, optimising your kidney health is vital. When you cleanse your kidneys, you support detoxification for other organ systems in your body. Here are some of the top ways to cleanse your kidneys and boost their health.

Include Kidney-Friendly Foods in Your Diet

Eating a balanced diet is the first step to getting your kidneys back in optimal shape. According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, adjusting your diet can help protect your kidneys from further damage. Eat a lot of apples, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, grapes, cherries, kale, spinach, sweet potato, cilantro and parsley to reduce the stress from your organs. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and polyunsaturated fatty acids can be beneficial for people with chronic kidney disease. High-Protein Diets and Kidney Disease: What Happens When You Eat Too Much Protein?

Increase Your Water Intake

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, you need to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day. But the amount of water that you need to drink each day depends on your body size, climate, physical activity and medications that you may be taking. World Kidney Day 2020: What are Kidney Stones and How to Prevent Them?

Drink Kidney-Friendly Teas and Juices

While plain water is always the best bet to detox your kidneys, increasing your fluid intake with supplements like dandelion tea, alfalfa, green juices, green tea and alkaline water can aid in improving your kidney health. World Kidney Day 2020: Is It UTI or a Kidney Infection? From Back Pain to Smelly Urine, Most Common Signs of Pyelonephritis in Women.

We got you some sample kidney detox diet plan:

Sample 1

Breakfast: Make a smoothie with berries, spinach, low-fat yoghurt and cranberry juice.

Lunch: Whip up a spinach salad topped with four ounces of salmon and cranberries. Use olive oil for dressing.

Snack: Eat a choice of your fruit as a mid-afternoon snack.

Dinner: Some grilled chicken with onions and green peppers can be a fantastic pick for dinner.

Sample 2

Breakfast: Veggie omelette with a bowl of oatmeal and fresh fruit on the side.

Lunch: Prepare a chard salad with lots of blueberries and cranberries. Add some boiled sweet potatoes for extra calories.

Snack: Low-fat yoghurt can be an excellent choice to keep you full till dinner.

Dinner: For a light and filling dinner, pair grilled salmon with roasted sweet potatoes and spinach salad.

Eating processed foods and drinking alcohol can also put a lot of pressure on your kidneys which requires them to work overtime. By upping your water intake and improving your diet, you can get your kidneys back on track.