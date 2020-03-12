World Kidney Day 2020: Date, Theme & Significance Of The Day That Highlights The Importance of Kidneys

World Kidney Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year on March 12 World Kidney Day is celebrated to spread awareness about diseases realated to Kidney and its overall health. The global burden of kidney diseases is only increasing. Although they are a form of non-communicable disease (NCD), the disease impacts about 850 million people worldwide. Right from conditions like kidney stones to even kidney failure, several diseases affect the organ that filters your blood and also removes toxins from your body. About one in ten adults has chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Kidney diseases may become the 5th most common cause of life lost in the coming decade. Not only do Chronic kidney diseases impact your health adversely but also affect the patient and their family financially. The high costs of dialysis and kidney transplantation, causes people from the low-income and middle-income countries, suffer from kidney failure due to limited access to life-saving kidney transplant and kidney failure.

World Kidney Day 2020 Theme

Every year the observation of World Kidney Day is based on a theme and the theme for World Kidney Day 2020 is "Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere". The theme aims at helping provide assistance in prevention and treatment of kidney diseases for all. It also highlights the importance of diagnosing the condition at the onset and progression of kidney diseases.

World Kidney Day 2020 Significance

Apart from helping raise awareness of the increasing burden of kidney diseases globally, the idea behind observing World Kidney Day is to help more and more people understand the importance of kidney health and ensure quality preventive measures and treatment against kidney diseases for everyone around the world. The 2020 campaign stresses on the importance of learning preventive measures and quicker diagnosis to better deal with the diseases related to kidneys.

Apart from providing better primary care and educating patients about the diseases, the day also aims at making national programs accessible for people. The day also advocates improving the early detection and tracking of CKD. The day also promotes various campaigns tailored for the prevention of kidney disease.