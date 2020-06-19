World Sickle Cell Day 2020: How to Manage Sickle Cell Anaemia with Your Diet?

Any blood disorder can have a severe impact on your body as well as your lifestyle. But when we talk of blood disorder, only anaemia crosser our minds. However, there are other types of bleeding disorders like blood clots, haemophilia, and blood cancers like leukaemia, myeloma and lymphoma, which are pretty common. Apart from these, people also suffer from certain inherited blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly resolved to recognise sickle cell disease as a public health problem and one of the foremost genetic disorders. Since then, every year, World Sickle Cell Day is observed around the world to raise awareness of sickle cell on June 19.

What is Sickle Cell Anaemia?

In sickle cell anaemia, the red blood cells become sticky, rigid, and form the shape of a sickle. These red blood cells get stuck in your blood vessels and block the blood flow and oxygen to other parts of the body. In short, a sickle cell disease is a group of disorders that leads to the breakdown and deformation of red blood cells. While there is no cure for sickle cell disease, one can manage it with diet and medications.

Eat a Lot of Fruits and Vegetables

Load up your plate with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Leafy greens, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and apples can be excellent choices to manage the condition.

Load up On Protein

Don't say no to protein. Even if you find it challenging to digest specific animal protein, do not avoid them altogether. Include healthy proteins like eggs, salmon, meats and lentils in your diet. These have high iron content.

Fill Your Plate with Healthy Fats

Including healthy fats in your diet can help deal with anaemia-related fatigue and weakness. Olive oil, coconut oil, milk, avocado, nuts, seeds, and ghee are good choices.

Eat Foods Rich in Folic Acid

Did you know folic acid helps in the production of red blood cells? So, load up on high-folate foods like chickpeas, lentils, beans, spinach and liver. Avocado, beets, broccoli and asparagus are also excellent choices. Folate or folic acid supplement can also help.

Do not forget to drink loads of water. Dehydration can sometimes cause severe complications. Drink enough water to avoid electrolyte imbalances and dehydration.

