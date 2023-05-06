World Thalassaemia Day is an annual observance that is marked every year on May 8. The day raises awareness about Thalassaemia, an inherited blood disorder. World Thalassaemia Day also educates people about the myths related to the disease, and the social stigma attached to it and helps the patients suffering from thalassaemia to lead a normal life. The day also recognizes the efforts of doctors and medical professionals in helping patients to provide improved quality of life. In 1994, Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) announced that May 8 would be marked as International Thalassemia Day every year. Panos Englezos, the president and the founder of TIF, established this day in memory of his son George and the other thalassemia patients who fought this disease. Bladder Cancer Awareness Month 2023 Date, Theme & Significance.

What is Thalassaemia?

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by less oxygen-carrying protein (haemoglobin) and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal. The symptoms include weakness, fatigue, paleness, and slow growth. While mild forms may not need treatment, severe forms may require blood transfusions or a donor stem-cell transplant.

World Thalassaemia Day 2023 Date and Theme

World Thalassaemia Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 8. This year's theme is, "Be Aware. Share. Care."

World Thalassaemia Day Significance

World Thalassaemia Day is a perfect opportunity to educate people about the disease and the myths around it. It is a genetic blood disorder that causes the body's haemoglobin level to be lower than normal. It is a genetic blood disorder that gets transferred from parents to their children. World Thalassaemia Day calls for collective action by communities across the world to spread awareness about the disorder and its effects on patients. The day educates people about the importance of consulting a doctor before marriage if a person suffers from thalassemia so that they do not face problems later in their lives.

