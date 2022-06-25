Vitiligo, also known as Leukoderma or White spots is a chronic skin disorder that does not cause any physical harm to the person affected by it except for the social challenges and stigma. While there is some awareness about this skin condition, there is still a long way to go. Meanwhile, the modalities of treatment have also increased, due to which the management of Vitiligo is getting better. Although one to two percent of the people in the world are affected by it, in India it is estimated to be three to four percent. Accordingly, this number sits at five crores. It is an autoimmune disorder that causes the skin colour to become inactive. However, it does not have any effect on the physical abilities of a person.

World Vitiligo Day 2022 Date & Significance

World Vitiligo Day is celebrated on June 25. The biggest challenge with Vitiligo that we as a society are facing is that people still think of it as a disease of untouchability or compare it with leprosy. This is where World Vitiligo Day comes in picture. The aim is to bust myths surrounding Vitiligo, ultimately aiming to achieve the end of discrimination against the patients of Vitiligo.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a type of chronic skin disorder which causes white spots to form on different parts of the body. These white spots can be formed in any part of the body. There are many misconceptions in the minds of people regarding this skin condition, for e.g. this disease spreads from one person to another, but that is a complete myth.

Vitiligo Symptoms

There are many symptoms of this disease but the first, earliest and most visible symptom of Vitiligo is that the colour of the skin of the person affected by it starts fading and the hair also starts turning white on the affected area. Apart from this, sensitivity to sunlight, small white spots near the navel, groin, genitals and rectal area are its symptoms.

There is a belief that vitiligo is a result of the wrong combination of foods, for example, consumption of milk immediately after eating fish can lead to vitiligo which is a big myth. Many other similar myths should be discouraged and more awareness should be spread about Vitiligo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2022 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).