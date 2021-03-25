Valentin also known as “Primix“ is 20 years old and is a German social media star who has gained popularity through his Youtube videos and his music. With over 250.000 followers on Youtube and Instagram, Primix is deemed as one of the popular influencers in Germany.

The artistic career of Primix (https://www.primix.info/) (bourgeois Valentin Hamami, May 6th, 2000 in Kiel) began with his entry into the YouTube scene in 2011. Since then he has participated in a number of projects and published his videos / music internationally. The 20-year-old german has been making YouTube videos on his channel “Primix'' since he was 14. Turning, cutting, setting to music, he taught himself all of this. It all started with “pranks'' and "vlogs".

To date, the youtuber Primix has collected more than 170,000 subscribers and about 14 million views. Now he mainly makes music. "Music was a great way to balance my illness. I was able to forget all my worries." (Valentin/Primix, Luebecker Nachrichten 2019). At 17, he was diagnosed with Morbus Crohn disease. It cannot be taken for granted that he can be so creative again today.

While on vacation in Asia in December 2016, he had the first symptoms of the autoimmune disease. Back in Germany, he went to the UKSH hospital at the beginning of 2017. His normal life as a young adult came to an end for the time being. Since then, the young adult has campaigned for the disadvantaged. His main focus right now is music. For these reasons Valentin Primix was questioned and featured in various news magazines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primix (@primix)

What Valentin has already experienced at his young age is extraordinary. However, he is far from finished and has announced that he will be releasing more music in 2021/2022. So far, he has recorded several hundred thousand streams on portals such as Spotify. His most streamed song "Baby" is about to hit 100,000 streams and there is no end in sight! You should definitely keep an eye on this artist and see what else comes of him.

With his music, Primix also deals with topics from his life, such as the struggle with his illness. In the song "Mama Please Don't Cry" (Mama bitte wein nicht), he raps about how the disease was about to destroy his life and how he fights it again and again. A more than emotional track. We are curious what we will hear from him in the future. He has big goals and wants to achieve them at all costs.