What core values do you hold that help guide you in business?

My career has spanned trade finance, real estate investment, oil trading, and financial services. Throughout my experiences, I have developed the belief that you should always give everybody an opportunity. You should judge people on what you see and know, and not what you have heard from other people. You should view every challenge as an opportunity to challenge yourself and get to know more about yourself. Never think you are the smartest person in the room. And never be afraid to fail.

What is the key to forging powerful fruitful partnerships in business?

I feel strongly that you must be able to identify the integrity of purpose and humility, while recognizing the other person's strength and willingness to give 100% to forge a fruitful business partnership.

What is your #1 value proposition for your clients?

In financial services, the number one value proposition is that your client must know you have integrity. We listen to our clients, and we believe that there is no such thing as a one size fits all solution.

Personally, what is your secret to your successful career?

The secret to my success is that I believe in myself. I don't fear to fail, and I lead from the front, protecting those who have decided to follow me. My gain is everybody's gain, and I recognize that it takes everybody pulling in the same direction to achieve success.

What difference do you make in the marketplace for your clientele?

The difference we make for our clients is clear: people come to us seeking solutions and they know that we listen, that we genuinely care, and that we are there to work with them to find the right solution for their needs. That is precisely what makes us stand out.

What advice would you give people seeking to make sustainable and fruitful investments today?

The advice I would offer for people looking to make sustainable investments today is that people should understand just how impactful their investments can be, and how it can change lives and communities. Wealth, in many respects, is of little value if it hasn't changed somebody's life, somebody’s situation, or the planet at large. Wealth needs to be a legacy felt long after our short time on earth.

What asset allocation should people have in their portfolio during a volatile economic climate?

I would say 10% cash, 40% fixed income, 40% equity and 10% real estate is a good asset allocation during volatile economic climates.