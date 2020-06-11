I am Focusing on What is Important to Me: Shivam Bhaargava

Shivam Bhaargava

Shivam Bhaargava, model turned actor, who made his debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost is utilizing his time with activities that he loves doing. Shivam is in Mumbai while most of his friends and family are in Lucknow.

Initially, he started with modeling for print and commercials and then pursued acting. As a kid, he was fascinated with many professions and wanted to do lots of different things. That’s what led to him deciding to become an actor as that way he could live all his dreams through one medium.

Before making his debut with Ghost he was seen in The Trip Season 2, Bombers, and Ek Call along with some music videos, print, and video commercials.

When asked about how he's spending his time in this lockdown period he said, I'm using this time to focus on things that are important to me. Fitness is a huge part of my life, and since we can't step out, I've devised a home workout that I can follow regularly with no excuses. I also have ample time to work on my acting skills, so there are various exercises I follow for that as well. Then I have time to unwind, play my guitar, watch stuff, and talk to family and friends. This has been a hard time for all of us and we all have our ways of dealing with the situation. But I am still very grateful that I can comfortably sit at home and do all of these things with fewer worries. Anyone sitting at home right now and not displaced or on the streets should be grateful for this privilege that they have.

As an Actor, thus, a freelancer, this time, has been even harder, as we don't have any form of stable income coming in. Being in this industry, we usually get paid after a while of finishing our jobs, and this pandemic has become another excuse for delayed payments for many of us. My heart goes out to artists suffering because of this. As tax-paying citizens of this country, I think it's high time all freelancers were looked at as part of the economy and were extended some benefits too. Though, until that happens, this goes to show how important it is to plan for such uncertainties by saving and investing for our future.

The lucknowy lad is waiting for his next Siddhartha - Love, Lust, Peace. We wish him all the best.