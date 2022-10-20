Diwali festival revolves around various rituals that are performed for five days. The five-day Diwali festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj, has various traditions going on with the auspicious puja taking place on each day of the festival and rangoli being drawn on the entrance of the houses to mark the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi to the abode. However, what comes before these religious practices is the cleaning of houses which occurs at least once a year in Hindu households and that is before Diwali! Diwali ki Safai holds significance ahead of the festival as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi arrives only at houses which are clean and well-decorated. So, are you done with cleaning your abode for the upcoming Diwali 2022 that falls on October 24, Monday? Are you still looking for some easy tricks and tips to clean your house this Diwali? Don’t worry, we’ve come up with simple and effective tips that can help you get done with Diwali ki Safai in the quickest way possible!

Cleaning the house during Diwali demands utmost care and attention! Polishing the walls and scrubbing the floors seems to be a layman's task, but when it comes to cleaning every corner of the house, the task is really hectic and time-consuming. For that, you must know how to go about cleaning the electrical appliances as well as organising the stuff in cupboards and drawers effectively and efficiently. Fret not, as we’ve brought you Diwali 2022 easy cleaning tips in Hindi. Scroll down to know more about how to easily clean your house this Diwali! Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, Diwali 2022 Witty Jokes, Relatable Movie Videos, GIFs, Amusing Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning.

Declutter the stuff that serves no purpose but still occupies a huge space in your cupboard. Clean your cupboards, drawers and bed boxes as the initial step of your Diwali ki Safai.

If it’s your kitchen, get done with cleaning the crockery and expensive kitchenware before you start scrubbing the walls and floors.

Ensure that home appliances are cleaned and scrubbed with utmost care. Do not apply excessive water or detergent on the electrical appliances as that may cause danger. Most importantly, ensure that all the switches are kept off before you begin with the deep cleansing of the house.

Clean and scrub the walls and floors using the broom, detergent and a wet cloth.

Lastly, wash the clothes, curtains, sofa cover, and bed sheets of a room/kitchen on the same or the next day of cleaning that space to ensure that you don’t pile up the stuff for the last day.

We hope that you complete your Diwali ki Safai at the earliest so that you can prep for the other decorations and celebrations that await your approval. But, do not hurry to ensure that things get done in the right and productive manner.

