Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated with absolute delight and cheer across the country. Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday. The five-day Deepavali festival is observed during the Kartika month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. During the auspicious festival, people indulge in multiple rituals that are significant and exclusive to each day of the Diwali celebration. Several traditions take place during the Deepavali festival, from drawing rangoli at the entrance of houses to performing Lakshmi Puja on a festive day. People get ready for this joyous occasion by wearing new clothes, decorating their homes and lighting up diyas to mark the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi during the religious festival. Women apply Mehndi on their hands and feet as a part of beautification that stands relevant to every traditional festival in India. They look for new and creative Henna patterns to adorn their hands for Diwali festivities. So, if you’re looking for the latest Mehndi designs for Diwali 2022, scroll down to watch the tutorial videos below. Get beautiful Henna and Bharwa Mehndi patterns for front and back hands hand-picked for you to draw on Deepavali celebrations.

Mehndi is applied differently, with varied designs added to women’s to-do lists every year. Be it an easy Arabic Mehndi pattern or an intricate Bharwa Mehndi design, ladies find it a custom to apply Mehndi on their hands and beautify themselves for the celebrations. So, have you decided upon what type of Mehndi will suit your festive outfit, or are you still looking for a perfect design to be zeroed on for the festivities? Don’t worry; it isn’t that late! Learn from the Mehndi tutorial videos that we present to you below. Get creative Henna patterns for Diwali celebrations and add colours to your festive season. Below, watch videos to get Diwali 2022 Mehndi designs. Diwali 2022 House Decoration Ideas: From Living Room to Small Temple, Cool DIY Ideas and Home Decor Tutorial Videos to Decorate Your House

Diwali 2022 Mehndi Designs

Bharwa Mehndi Patterns for Deepavali 2022

Latest Diwali Henna Designs for Front and Back Hands

Beautiful Mehndi Design for Front Hands

We hope you have a beautiful and safe Diwali! Ensure that you do not miss out on any festivities to make the most out of Deepavali 2022!

