Doctors In Madhya Pradesh's Sakla village were in for a surprise when a woman delivered a child without any limbs. The newborn girl was born without her hands and legs, due to a rare congenital disorder called Tetra-Amelia. The child was born on June 26 in the village of Sakla, in Sironj Tehsil, Vidisha of MP. The baby girl was diagnosed with an autosomal recessive congenital disorder which is characterised by the absence of all four limbs. A video of the little has been shared online. Boy Born With 2 Heads and 3 Hands in Madhya Pradesh; What is Structural Birth Defect? Know Its Causes.

The doctor Dr Suresh Aggarwal, a paediatrician at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Hospital, Sironj, said the baby is in perfectly healthy condition but would need further checkups. The doctors would have to determine if other internal organs are fully developed in the child. As per reports in PTI, it was a case of home delivery and the parents are not keen on bringing up their child to the hospital. The father of the infant has informed the little one is doing well and would be taken to the hospital once the mother recovers. Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, Bhopal CHMO also mentioned that such cases are one in 100,000 newborns. Three-Headed Baby Born in Uttar Pradesh: What is Encephalocele? Know Everything About This Condition.

What is Tetra-Amelia?

Tetra-amelia syndrome also called autosomal recessive tetraamelia, is an extremely rare autosomal recessive congenital disorder that's characterized by the absence of all four limbs. Other areas of the body could also affected by malformations, such as the face, skull, reproductive organs, anus and pelvis. It is caused due to mutations in the WNT3 gene. It prevents cells from producing functional WNT3 protein, which disrupts normal limb formation and leads to the other serious birth defects. In many cases, lungs are underdeveloped which can create respiratory disorders.

The exact cause behind this syndrome has not been determined. Some researchers believe it could be WNT3 or other genes involved in limb development. In most cases so far, the tetra-amelia syndrome has a recessive pattern of inheritance. The defected gene is located on chromosome 17 and two copies of this gene (one from each parent) are required to be born with the disorder. It is a very rare syndrome.

