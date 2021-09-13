Marissa Rose is an up and coming young model in the industry who strives to be an inspiration for other petite models who find themselves stifled by industry barriers. Marissa was the first 4’11” model to walk on major runways due to a fiery, standout passion that has also put her on 11 seasons of Fashion Week to date, soon to be 12. As a testament to experience, 5 of these appearances have been New York Fashion Week, twice in Paris, another two times during Miami Swim Week, and once each in London and LA Fashion Week. Despite the difficulty of being a petite model in today’s fashion environment, Marissa continues to succeed and pushes to do so in an effort to help normalize other models in the same shoes as she is in.

She wants to inspire others to be able to do the same and live their dreams, just as she is living hers. Her growing audience on TikTok of over 39,000 followers also show their love, support and appreciation for Marissa who shares her experiences in the fashion and modeling industries. Her TikTok content also includes giving out modeling tips, and even just the things that can come up on the day to day for someone like Marissa! There are even opportunities to take modeling classes from her one-on-one!

One day Marissa aims to have a modeling agency of her own where everyone will be accepted and included and pushed to deliver their absolute best on the runway and beyond. Motivation to achieve your dreams and desires is a big thing Marissa wants to inspire in those around her, and be sure there is a revolution coming to the fashion industry with minds like Marissa’s around. In an interview with Sheen Magazine after dazzling at Paris Fashion Week, Marissa stated she “plans to bring in a new era of models to the industry because we are just as powerful as 5’8”.” Which is quite a powerful statement on its own, and is a testament to how much Marissa has dealt with as a petite freelancer in the industry, and that she truly does have a drive to thrive and succeed, with her many appearances already being a testament to that.

Beyond modeling, Marissa was also a former Division 1 athlete who managed to juggle that rigorous schedule on top of paving her own path in the fashion world. Marissa also sings, attends fashion school at FIDM, and is also getting back into acting again. Marissa has a sound mind for understanding her business and brand, so we are happy to see where she will be in the next few years. There is a lot to look forward to from someone aiming to steal the spotlight so she can show others how to steal it too, especially with that spotlight being taken away from shorter models so often. Marissa’s positive mindset, outlook, drive, and attitude has launched her career.

You can keep up with Marissa Rose’s life on Instagram and TikTok @marissa_rose_a on both platforms. If you are looking for inspiration, and knowledge on both the fashion and modeling industry give Marissa Rose a follow. She will continue to change the fashion industry for the better, and will spread her positivity with all future endeavours.