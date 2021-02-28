His body of work exudes his passion, drive and dexterity to achieve resounding success as a creative and artistic individual.

Sometimes what people really need to do in life is to divert all their attention to their work, focus on the same, work consistently and achieve staggering success in whatever they take in their hands. All this sounds too easy? Well, it is definitely not, says rising writer and film-maker Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mutairi from Unaizah, Saudi Arabia. The young and dynamic writer and film-maker believes that often the road to success is not easy as it seems and may test a person’s patience and abilities. However, the choices an individual makes helps in defining the success he/she may achieve in their endeavours. He knew what his heart sought and learned many things along the path to become a writer and film-maker. “The journey has been tough, but it is all worth it”, says the rising name in the artistic space.

Today, he is all into writing and making films, but in the beginning, people doubted his talents and tried to question his abilities in the same. Had Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mutairi not listened to his instincts and followed his passion for writing, he wouldn’t have attained the appreciation and name he enjoys today as a professional writer and film-maker. At the age of 18, he wrote his first novel and since then has never looked back. Even with doing an undergraduate major in Civil Engineering, his interests always lied in film-making and with his determination; he started his journey in the same.

Ask him what triggered him to become a writer, and Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mutairi says that since a young age, he found his love in writing stories and that’s probably what helped him to succeed in his endeavour. He is known in the industry for being a writer that exhibits genuineness and realism in his writing by writing the reality of people’s problems, showing them as real as they are, and this has become his niche.

The biggest obstacle he faced so far was to find people who could believe in his talent. However, his immense talent and ardour in writing and film-making had people notice his talent and appreciate the same. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mutairi does not belong to any artistic background, but his writing skills about people’s real concerns have made him a successful and self-made writer and film-maker.

Many of his films today have been covered by various newspapers, which have further propelled him forward in the industry.