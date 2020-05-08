Meet One of Texas Young Millennials Shan Moy

As a determined Texas girl growing up in Midland, Shan Moy had big dreams. Still, she never would have imagined exactly how they would play out.

Today, the 28-year-old is one of the Lone Star State’s skyrocketing millennial entrepreneurs. She’s a sought-after speaker and motivator poised to become one of the area’s leading wealth and prosperity coaches. She’s also an expert credit coach who founded one of the region’s top credit repair companies.

On a mission to help young women remove financial obstacles on their path to prosperity, the young visionary founded the Millionaire Credit Academy, which teaches up-and-coming entrepreneurs the value of credit and helps them successfully start their own credit consulting companies. Within six weeks of forming the Millionaire Credit academy, the group has grown to more than 1,000 students.

Shan is a larger-than-life personality on a path through life that has taken a few twists and turns. All her experiences have led her to where she is now and helped keep her grounded and real. After graduating from Lee High School in Midland, she went on to Grambling State University, a historically black public university in Grambling, Louisiana.

After studying at GSU for a few years, the Texas girl was called home. She enrolled at Texas Southern University in Houston, where she studied biology with a minor in psychology. At TSU, Shan was an honor student active with several student organizations. She also launched into her career helping others restore their credit. In 2016, she became a certified credit specialist (CCS) and founded 750 Plus Credit, still going strong today. Her list of satisfied clients who have completely renovated their credit and transformed their financial status continues to grow.

A sharp and savvy business mind, Shan is skilled at recognizing unmet needs and jumping in to fill them with quality services. In 2018, she founded Spark My House Luxury Cleaning Service to provide top-tier, 5-star cleaning services to clients in Houston. She did this while also successfully operating 750 Plus Credit.

As her expertise in business management rapidly grew, she decided to expand into business coaching. Over the last few years, Shan’s coaching has been known to take her clients’ businesses from operating at a dangerously low income level to operating efficiently and with a high profit margin. With so many people dreaming of entrepreneurship, she felt compelled to share her knowledge, her war stories from the front lines of business ownership, and her infectious inspirational spirit with clients. She wants everyone to find the same level of amazing success she has found as a young entrepreneur so they too can make their millions.

All of this planted the seeds of the Millionaire Credit Academy. It all started with a dream she had one night about helping people run successful businesses. In the dream, the words that became her business name appeared to her. She woke up and that name -- Millionaire Credit Academy -- followed her for a few days. When she found she couldn’t shake it, she realized she was being called. “There has to be a reason for this,” she said.

One week later, while she was mentoring students, everything clicked. She needed to heed that calling to change lives founding the Millionaire Credit Academy. She would move to make the vision from her dream a reality.

That’s vintage Shan: An idea that might flutter through someone else’s life and disappear doesn’t get through Shan’s mind without being captured. She has a gift for catching fleeting ideas and making them real so they can bring about real change.

Shan is a natural go-getter motivated by the idea that the most difficult roads always lead to the most beautiful destinations. Never shying away from taking those hard roads has paid dividends for Shan, who has always mustered up all her grit and determination, faced the hard way with fearlessness, and found herself triumphing over adversity so she can reap the sweet rewards life offers those who choose to persist.

She hopes to continue sharing her stories and the words of wisdom she’s picked up along the way to inspire other rising entrepreneurs so they can thrive professionally, financially, personally, and spiritually. As a vessel for the mysterious empowerment of the universe, she wants to be used to work miracles in others’ lives, helping them rise above every challenge, every lie, every doubter, every hater and be brave enough to embrace true and lasting success.

Where does Shan see herself in ten years? By then she believes she will have completely changed the world. Her ambitious vision for herself is to be sitting beside Oprah and Ellen in the Caribbean somewhere, drinking some wine and enjoying retirement.

In reality, Shan’s ambitions never quit and her drive for making the world a place seems to have no end. She may never retire, but she will slow down (a little) to have a family. She could see herself raising the three precious boys with her husband, retiring by the time they are teens and proud of the legacy of her world-class coaching academy, which will have helped thousands of people successfully start their businesses and become millionaires.

No one knows for sure where they will be in the future, but Shan is confident that with hard work and persistence, she’ll continue to transform lives. She looks forward to the next decade and plans to make them the greatest years of her life. Most of all, she wants to build a tribe of amazing people to bring with her.