The unique world created by the expansive reach of social media and internet movers and shakers has created room for individuals to capitalize on social media platforms. The prevalence of social media in the modern age has taken on a major cultural role. Who are the people rising with it? It's the social media stars who can influence people. Capitalizing on this shift is Leigh McNasty, a TikTok comedian who has shaped and built his own field. McNasty has found that many individuals lack the experience and means to create meaningful, impactful, and lasting digital content in this hyper-competitive market.

McNasty is a TikTok's tongue-out heartthrob, who wants to keep it authentic. Riding his social media success, McNasty has done work far beyond in a short span of time. In fact, he already holds the keys to his own empire. He is also an elementary school teacher and his content is based on skits related to typical teacher situations to funny animal skits and many more. McNasty has made a name for himself in a new marketplace.

McNasty’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he is. He has been able to quickly establish himself as one of the premier digital TikTok stars. McNasty got into TikTok during deer hunting. During winter breaks, which is the time for hunting, he downloaded the app not knowing what he was getting into. He had a random idea to do a skit for the video surrounding his hunting experiences not knowing they would go viral.

Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. That’s what happened with him, after finding initial success, he became more addicted to TikTok success. He sought out a way to diversify and expand his video content with making teacher related topics and that furthered him into his current audience.

He is a rising executive star with great taste and a remarkably intuitive sense to connect with people. When asked about his heartthrob status, McNasty shared, “He doesn't really consider himself a heartthrob,”. But that’s exactly what a heartthrob would say. “He barely even considers himself famous,” he added. His legion of fans would argue otherwise.

As the world shifts more and more to one where “ability to understand is reality”, someone like McNasty can play a powerful role in building out massively credible digital footprints, with the audience to match. He has been able to put himself in a position where he can cultivate monumentally powerful social media footprints seemingly out of thin air and do so ethically.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Leigh McNasty will be there, leading the charge.