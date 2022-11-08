Mehndi is a very important function not just for the bride and groom but also for the relatives and friends. One common ritual for both the bride's and the groom's side is the Mehndi function. Mehndi is an important part of any and every Indian wedding. Along with the bride, the bridesmaids and other women in the family get beautiful designs applied to their hands. Even on the groom’s side, the groom’s sisters and other women in the family are very excited to get Mehndi applied for the wedding. Celebrating this wedding season 2022, here are minimal and easy Mehndi designs that are attractive and beautiful for all bridesmaids. Minimalist Mehandi Designs To Apply on Your Hands This Wedding Season.

Beautiful Mehndi makes your hands look lovely and also helps you get very good pictures. You can make many different poses and get yourself clicked for your best friend or sister’s wedding. Therefore, choose the best design which adds more to the beauty of your picture. Here is a collection of the latest easy and minimal Mehndi designs for all bridesmaids for the wedding season 2022. New Semi-Bridal Arabic, Indian, and Moroccan Mehendi Designs for All The Banno Ki Sahelis!

Mehndi Designs for Bridesmaids

Easy Mehndi Designs

Beautiful Minimal Mehndi Tutorial

Bridesmaids Mehndi Patterns

Simple Mehndi Design For Bridesmaids

There are hundreds and thousands of mehndi designs that a bridesmaid can select. It can be full-hand, Arabic style or a simple circular one. The net design is the most trending one as it is minimal yet makes your hand look complete. Even the dotted design looks amazing if you want it to be simple and easy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).