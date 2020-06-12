Thought nipple pain and tenderness was only women's problem? It is time to upgrade yourself on the ailment that ails both men and women. Yes, you heard that, right! Men have sensitive and tender nipples too. But do not freak out if you experience pain in your nipples as there could be a reasonable explanation for it. That said, it could also be a warning sign of something that needs medical attention. Here are some of the most common reasons for nipple pain and tenderness in men.

Chafing Caused by Improper Workout Clothes

The friction caused by clothing while working out is one of the most common causes of nipple pain in men. The chafing and skin breakdown can trigger sensitivity in the nipples. While materials like Lycra and cotton can lead to chafing, Spandex can be a better option. You can also wear loose T-shirts to reduce the occurrence of nipple chafing. Men's Health Month 2020: From Childhood Obesity to Lack of Physical Activity, Here's Why Male Boobs or Gynecomastia are On the Rise Among Boys!

Fabric Allergy

Newly purchased clothing can also make your nipples particularly sensitive. Fabrics that are chemically treated or are coarse can result in higher nipple sensitivity and manifest as an allergy or contact dermatitis on nipples. You might also notice burning and swelling in extreme cases. Avoid wearing coarse material directly on your skin as it can irritate your skin. Also, apply some cold compress to soothe the area. Men's Health Month 2020: What Causes Fungal and Yeast Infections in Men? From High Sugar Diet to Antibiotic Usage, These are the Common Culprits.

Nipple Infection by Shaving

An injury caused while shaving to remove nipple hair can lead to significant pain as the area has a lot of blood vessels. If you notice swelling and tenderness after shaving, show a doctor as soon as possible. Your doctor will prescribe you antibiotics to treat the skin infection on your nipples. Men's Health Month 2020: Can Wearing Tight Underwear and Skinny Jeans Lower Your Sperm Count and Make You Infertile?

If you have a history of eczema, you may be at a higher risk of irritation caused by fabric allergy. So, consult your dermatologist and pick the right clothing material for use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).