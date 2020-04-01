Mia Khalifa Asks Fans to #STAYTHEFUCKHOME amid Coronavirus Outbreak! Check out Pornhub Queen's Latest Picture

Mia Khalifa urges followers to #STAYTHEFUCKHOME (Photo Credits

Instagram celebrities are trying their best to urge their followers to maintain social distancing. Right from Demi Rose to Abigail Ratchford and of course our very favourite Mia Khalifa has gone a step ahead and found a unique way to request the people to stay at home amid pandemic. Her latest Instagram picture is of her wearing a tee that says "STAY THE FUCK HOME" and you can have that tee too! Moreover, if you buy the tee you'll actually be helping a cause. Mia Khalifa says in her latest post that she will be donating profits from the sale of this shirt to World Central Kitchen and their Chefs For America initiative.

She urged her followers to "support a good cause" and give yourself something to "look forward to in the mail while you #STAYTHEFUCKHOME for the foreseeable future." She also said that if you don’t buy this shirt, you can spend the money at a local restaurant you love! Mia Khalifa Shares a Hot Pic of Herself in a Two-Piece Tube Bikini! Says #SaferAtHome Amid the Pandemic.

The post carried a very interesting picture that in the words of the Pornhub queen is mock of "what the outside world looks like right now." And we can totally agree with her. The picture has a backdrop of coronavirus, yes, the virus itself and lots of middle finger emojis that is probably meant for COVID-19.

Check Out Mia Khalifa's Pic:

Mia Khalifa is staying at home and so can you! The diva is using this time to try out TikTok and is apparently making Robert Sandberg do "every TikTok challenge" with her. She recently turned into a contortionist with Robert Sandberg for this fun TikTok challenge during Quarantine. She posted a TikTok video of herself and her fiance and it is the cutest thing! She documented her "Quarantine Day 14" with this TikTok video of her being a contortionist trying to get in every position with Robert Sandberg. And it is not the positions you're thinking!