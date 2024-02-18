After the love-filled Valentine’s Week, we are now halfway through Anti-Valentine’s Week. One of its notable days is Missing Day, observed on the sixth day of the week. This year, Missing Day 2024 falls on February 20, and it's consistently celebrated on the same date annually. So your loved one is away? Missing someone is a special kind of pain that's hard to express. Unlike physical ailments, you can’t pop a pill and expect the emotion or feeling just magically to go away. So, what do you do then? In such times, music becomes a powerful healer. Music can ease that feeling of longing and distract from pain. Here are five Hindi songs for when you're missing someone. Missing Day Quotes, Images & HD Wallpapers: ‘I Miss You’ Messages, WhatsApp Status and Photos To Observe Sad Day in Anti-Valentine’s Week.

1. "Phir Le Aaya Dil"

Your partner is away, and you are going about your day as usual. But then, their absence unexpectedly washes over you. At such a time, listen to this soulful track by Arijit Singh for a heartfelt trip down memory lane.

2. "Aaoge Jab Tum"

In the movie Jab We Met, this song plays when Anshuman turns down Geet's love, leaving her longing for him. If you’re also longing for your special someone, missing them, and reminiscing about beautiful moments, listen to this touching song.

3. "Yeh Dooriyan"

Let Mohit Chauhan's soothing voice ease your heart. If you're missing your special someone on Missing Day 2024, this song is perfect to listen to and share with them.

4. "Jiyein Kyun"

Papon's heartfelt song captures life's truths with its moving lyrics and melody. The line "Naa aaye ho, na aaoge, na phone pe bulayoge," can bring tears to your eyes if you're missing someone dear. The song dives into the complexities of existence, questioning the highs and lows of life.

5. "Agar Tum Saath Ho"

Here's another beautiful song to listen to when you're feeling low from missing your special someone. The lyrics, "pal bhar theher jao, dil ye sambhal jaaye," can really hit home when you’re missing your special someone. Anti-Valentine Week 2024 Calendar With Names of Anti-Romantic Days.

Music can offer comfort in times of longing. The songs reflect the feelings we can’t express or put into words. Allow these soulful melodies to soothe your heart this Missing Day 2024.

