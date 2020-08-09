You have remained an artist for a long time now. What sort of art do you create?

I am a recording artist and songwriter. People know me as Nathaniel The Great.

As an entrepreneur and musician, what do your day-to-day tasks entail?

My day-to-day is intense. I wake up and check my email and missed text messages. In the first 3 hours of the day, I respond to all messages that came overnight. Then around 11 am, I start with my work. By 4 pm, I work on any music that’s in progress, while still being bombarded with calls, texts, and emails. Around 10 pm, I start winding down while brainstorming new ideas and planning for the next day. Somehow this keeps me up until 2 am every night until I pass out listening to motivational audiobooks and podcasts.

As a musician, what are some of the most crucial projects Nathaniel The Great has worked on?

I was fortunate enough to work on big projects with LL Cool J, DJ Khaled, Remy, and many others. However, the most important for me was a song I did called Black love with Papoose and Remy. The message resonates so deeply, and I watch so many movements get created around it.

What inspires you the most - Work or creativity?

Creativity is more inspiring, but work is more rewarding. It’s nothing like putting in work and seeing the result. The feeling is unmatched. Putting your time in and paying your dues is everything.

As a multi-passionate entrepreneur and Nathaniel The Great (a musician), how do you create balance between your different jobs?

Honestly, that is something I still struggle with. My whole thing is to just make sure I don’t stop going and that the balance finds itself.

Every artist has his take of ups and downs in his journey. What challenges did you face on yours? How did you overcome them?

I don’t even know where to begin. One of my main issues was finding myself as an artist. It took me a while to develop my sound and style. The way around it was to turn the radio off and create night and day. Eventually, Nathaniel the Great was born.

During the COVID crisis, has your work been affected?

Although COVID locked things down, it allowed me to tap into my creativity. Like many others, I had to think on my feet to make sure I can survive during a crisis. This birthed many new ideas and expanded my music and IT business in multiple ways.

What measures should new musicians take to let their creativity flow during hard times?

A musician or any other creative must be able to tap into their own emotions for inspiration. If there is a hard time, create a piece of work about it.

Do you have any strong piece of advice for coming of age artists?

My advice would be this - Find ways to reinvent yourself. You must be willing to switch up your style and hustle to get to it and find ways to keep yourself excited about your work. There will be great days ahead as well as there will be slow days. But find ways to stay excited during the off days. Master this, and you’ll ever stop moving.

How can our audience connect with you? Where all can we find your work?

You can find all my content in the Nathaniel App. It’s available for iPhone and Android. You can go to the App store and search “Nathaniel”. You can also get it through my website www.Nathanielonline.com

Connect with Nathaniel The Great via his Instagram and Twitter handle.