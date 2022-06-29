Bringing Homeopathy treatment to your fingertips, the H-Cura App is a unique platform that enables patients to consult online anywhere and anytime with leading Indian Homeopathic Doctors across the country. The H-Cura app is now available for download on the google play store and ios app store.

The introduction of new-age technologies has transformed the eHealth industry in India, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has accelerated the growth of online medical teleconsultations. In FY21, it has been estimated that the number of online doctor-patient consultations has crossed four billion in India. This number is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. However, despite the numerous healthcare apps available, there is a gap in the market for quality consultations for Homeopathy treatment. Here’s some good news to those who swear by Homeopathy remedies and those looking to switch to Homeopathy treatment for better health; Bangalore-based H-Cura App provides effective and reliable Homeopathy Treatment by expert Homeopathic Doctors at your fingertips.

Connecting care for cure; H-Cura’s motto reflects its mission to bring affordable and reliable healthcare services to millions of Indians, all with the click of a button. The H-Cura app is designed to enable a safe, secure and pleasant experience for patients and doctors. The app comes with a selection of unique benefits and features. Enabling patients to consult instantly anywhere and anytime, the H-Cura platform offers a portfolio of some of India’s trusted and leading Homeopathic Doctors.

Homeopathy is a revolutionary, safe and highly effective method of practice followed worldwide. It stimulates the body’s natural healing capabilities with remedies crafted from natural elements. To cure the root of your ailment, a homeopath considers your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Due to its unique approach, effective remedies and holistic healing, Homeopathy treatment has an advantage over other medical treatments. The H-Cura app offers Immediate Care, On-Going Care and Specialty Care.

The future of India’s digital health scene looks promising, with many Indians in the urban and rural sectors opting for online consultations. To address the growing need for reliable Homeopathy treatment in the e-health industry, the team of medical and professional experts at H-Cura has created a unique platform for Homeopathy treatment which is now easily accessible to Indians all over the country. Moreover, they have built a powerful communication system bringing reliable healthcare services with a focus on convenience and confidentiality for the patient.

The H-Cura App is now available on the google play store and app store. With the H-Cura app, patients can experience a hassle-free delivery of their medication to their homes with real-time tracking on the app. In addition, patients can easily access and share their health records 24×7 on one platform and can consult with Doctors using three mediums – messages, calls and video conferencing. A unique feature that sets the H-Cura app apart from other contemporaries is its ‘Group Consultations’ feature.

Dr. Prerana Desai, a leading Homeopath from Mumbai, who is now a part of the H-Cura Mission, says, “The launch of the H-Cura App was a much-needed initiative during times such as these, where the covid-19 pandemic brings uncertainty and risks. With the restrictions and safety protocols established time and again to curb the spread of infections, the H-Cura platform helps us reach patients faster in a virtual safe space.”

The world as we know it is constantly changing. Safety and health have now become a priority. Millions are now prioritizing their physical and mental well-being. With the H-Cura platform, you can do much more. Patients can focus on their health while saving time and money otherwise spent on frequent travels to a physician.