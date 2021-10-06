Debt, like taxes, almost feels like a universal constant.

According to Experian, the average American owes around ninety-three thousand dollars in total. You hardly notice because it tends to build up slowly over time. A credit card bill here and there seems innocuous enough, but then you take out a car loan and that adds to your total. Then there’s student debt, and maybe a mortgage to consider, on top of regular bills you have to pay month after month. Before you know it, your debt becomes overwhelming; and no matter how many hours you spend at work, or times you get a pay rise, you can never seem to catch up.

Sounds familiar?

It’s an all too common scenario that employees working the typical nine to five grind encounter. And for Othman Tmoulik, a young Muslim entrepreneur, the solution to this constant conundrum was obvious: step out of the box and forge your own path to financial freedom.

Working 8 hours a day, pulling in overtime day in and day out, maybe even adding extra side-hustles to earn more are the go-to solutions when it comes to managing debt. But that means you’re working yourself to the ground, living paycheck to paycheck. It hardly makes all your effort worth it. Tmoulik instead asks you to consider this: if you’re willing to take the path less traveled and focus on what you’re passionate about, it is entirely possible to build something lucrative out of it.

You don’t even have to simply take his word for it. Proof is in the success of his efforts. In just five years, Tmoulik is now at the helm of a business anchored on his main interest, digital marketing, and grew it to become a million-dollar venture. And among the high profile names he’s worked with, Brian Smith, the founder of UGG shoes is one of them.

Yes, hard work and dedication all came into play, but Tmoulik managed to do it all without sacrificing work/life balance and making sure he took the right steps towards his goals.

Currently, his efforts are focused on providing his community with the same blueprint to realize their own vision. Through his online program, Unstoppable Entrepreneurs, he shares his knowledge and expertise, providing them with the right tools to break out of the typical eight-hour monotony of a day job.

His main rule? Keep it simple because it works. There is no need for extra steps. The goal is to have a reliable and sustainable source of income that allows peace of mind. The added benefit is that he teaches you how to run your business online as well.

“The focus is on giving back to the community. The faster you solve your money problems, the faster you can spend your days doing what is truly important, like spending your time with your kids, spouse and exploring life,” says Tmoulik.

Many courses exist on the market, but what sets him apart is that he takes the time required to make sure his students understand every concept before moving to the next. His teaching yields results because he spends the time required to lay down a solid foundation.