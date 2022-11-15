Cara Delevingne is travelling around the world to demonstrate how distinctive s*x cultures are across the globe. The 30-year-old British model makes a carnal journey from Los Angeles to Tokyo in order to learn more about how other cultures view XXX physical pleasure in Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne. And now for a brief summary of what everyone can expect. She can be heard saying: "I date men, but oh, do I love women — and everyone else." In the titillating 60-second teaser further added: "There’s so much to know about the world of s*x — and I want answers." Ecosexuals Believe in Having Sex With Planet Earth to Save It; Everything About ‘Nature Fetishism’ Aka Sexecology You Should Know.

Cara takes part in a mast*rbation seminar and a number of XXX sexy events throughout the globe in the Planet Sex teaser. The model is seen receiving advice in the highly anticipated scandalous first look and trailer for the f*rnication BBC docuseries, which was launched on Saturday. Cara Delevingne poses for the camera and introduces herself in the docuseries promo. Cara Delevingne is seen travelling from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Berlin, London, and many other cities in between as she gathers knowledge about the global variations in XXX erotic pleasure in the Planet Sex trailer. The pansexual model, claims in the preview that these intense sex experiences stretched her out of her comfort zone and in some instances even exposed her sexual naivety. Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne Kissing in Elevator Video Affirms Johnny Depp’s Claims From His Victorious Defamation Trial, Netizens Think So.

Planet Sex Preview Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Three (@bbcthree)

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne | OFFICIAL TRAILER

The six-part documentary series explores the diverse forms of sexuality that are used around the world. The actress' personal sexual journey is also highlighted in Planet Sex, where Cara will be heard discussing her own perceptions of gender and sexuality. This winter, the series will premiere on BBC Three.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).