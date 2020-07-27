XXX-tra hot model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey who has always been in the headlines in some way or the other, is now engaged! Yes, her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay took to Instagram to share a pic with her now fiance, Poonam Pandey while he announced: "We finally did it!". In the picture, the sexy duo captured their engagement rings. In the comments, Poonam replied, “Best feeling,” followed by a heart emoji. Poonam Pandey is now taken and fans cannot keep calm. The comment section is flooded with messages blessing the couple for this new journey. Fans are really happy that Poonam Pandey will now be stepping into this new phase of life full of love. 10 Seductive Pics and Videos of the Indian Bombshell to Make Your Day XXX-Tra HOT.

Comments like "Big Congratulations on the Big Decision," "ur luckiest man bcoz poonam Mam is urs now" are all over social media. A fan commented "Wow, congratulations. Stay blessed & have a good life." Poonam Pandey has a huge fanbase that really loves her! Sam Bombay's picture is now going viral where you can clearly see the beautiful rings in their fingers. Both of them can be seen hiding half their faces in the picture while giving away sensuous expressions. They clearly seem to be in love and we couldn't be happier! Check out the pic:

View this post on Instagram We finally did it! A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

Recently, Poonam Pandey was in the news for being arrested with Sam! She was reportedly booked by the Mumbai Police for flouting the lockdown. It was said that they were going for a drive amid the lockdown when the police booked them. However, later the bombshell denied all accusations via a video on her Instagram page. She said, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all". Poonam Pandey became famous after she promised to strip if the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup in 2011. Then later in 2013, Pandey made her Bollywood debut with Nasha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).