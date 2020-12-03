Christmas is here! The holiday season is known to bring people to come closer and the chilly winters also call for some super HOT sex. However, we are still amid the coronavirus pandemic with cases still coming up. So how do you enjoy some steamy Christmas sex while also being safe? Well, there is no need to compromise, if you are performing sex with a healthy partner who is living with you. However, you might want to still upgrade your Chritsmas sex positions and also follow some easy tips to make your bedroom life super SEXY! Here are some of the ways you can have safe sex this holiday season:

Sex Positions With Masks

We know it might sound super weird, but it is important. Also, you might want to choose sex positions that don't include face-to-face contact. Reduce kissing to the minimum. Turn Up The Heat This Festive Season With These X-Rated Tips.

Look For Symptoms

Please look out for symptoms and even if you do not have any, you must get yourself checked. It is always better to be safe than sorry. Kinky Christmas Gift Ideas: Here's How To Have a Naughty, Sex-Filled Holiday.

Holiday Sex Safety Precautions

Christmas time is all about meeting friends and family. If you are holding any kind of get together at home with more people coming in, please follow all the safety precautions properly and ask the guests to do the same. Indulge in sex only after making sure you or your partner aren't infected.

Include Christmas Food Items To Spice Up Your Sex!

Right from whipped cream to chocolate sauce, sweeten the festive season with some delicious sex. However, before licking these foods off your partner, make sure you have bathed thoroughly or haven't met other people to prevent coronavirus.

The idea is to enjoy the festivities while also making sure to protect yourself and your partner amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, you can spice up your relationship by opting for mutual masturbation, instead of sex at all.

