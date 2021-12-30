XXX search history on Pornhub.com during the Holiday season... have you ever thought of it? Well, the Pornhub.com 2021 Year in Review has revealed some really cool stats about the XXX porn searches on the 18+ site. According to Pornhub.com's 2021 Year in Review, the Holiday Traffic changes during the Holiday season that includes both Christmas and new year. The year in review says that people are pretty regular when it comes to their masturbation schedule, however, when it comes to the holiday season, Pornhub.com sees drop in searches. The XXX porn site also has revealed that Holidays can have a "dramatic effect on traffic to Pornhub as people have to adjust their regular schedule to travel, attend events and spend time with family and friends." Pornhub 2021 Year in Review Video: From 'Hentai' to 'Japanese' XXX Searches That Defined the Year.

The XXX porn site researched that on the biggest holiday season of the year, especially Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's Eve, it sees the "the biggest drop in Pornhub traffic." New Year's Eve causes a "-44% drop in Pornhub’s traffic from 6 pm to Midnight." Most people wonder that maybe on Christmas people look for "Sexy Santa XX Porn" or "Celebratory Sex" on NYE but on the contrary, the XXX site sees a dearth in porn searches. Pornhub says that "out of the top 20 traffic countries, the biggest celebrations happen in Sweden where Pornhub’s traffic plummets -69%, as well as a -66% drop in Germany and -60% in France. Pornhub’s worldwide traffic drops -30% on Christmas Eve from 6pm to Midnight, and -19% on Christmas Day."

This year, Hentai took over the top XXX search list and it was followed by romance (to most people's surprise) along with group sex. However, apart from romance, the other search trend that had people stunned is "how to..." searches. Most people searched: "how to squ*rt", "how to eat pussy", "how to suck d**k’, "..put on a condom", "..last longer", "..fi**er myself", "..shave b*lls", and "..make a dildo". Pornhub.com for other reasons didn't see a great 2021. The Pornhub shutdown, global protests took place as well against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos, check out the Traffickinghub campaign. The XXX porn site, Pornhub.com had to take down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).