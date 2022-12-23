Well, well, well, what is Christmas without super hot sexy Santa avatars? Well, we have one of the best ones. Following a successful ladder match that same night, WWE actress Maryse teased fans with an XXX-tra sexy Instagram picture making fun of her husband, The Miz while dressed as Mrs Claus. With her Mrs Santa Claus photos, WWE star Maryse Mizanian took Instagram by storm and HOW as she made fun of a "ladder match" while putting up the Christmas tree. Ex-WWE Star Brandi Lauren Announces XXX OnlyFans Debut via a Busty Selfie of Herself in Nothing but a Tiny Bra (View Pic).

The 39-year-old beauty teased her ex-WWE champion husband, Mike Mizanian, in an Instagram image so sizzling hot that fans didn't find time to collect their jaws from the floor. Tens of thousands of people liked the tweet by the WWE's two-time Divas champion in which Maryse made a clue about the match The Miz will be having on Monday Night Raw. The Miz, a former WWE Champion, competed last night on the WWE brand against Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. She posted a cheerful photo to Instagram while dressed as Mrs Santa Claus and added the following caption: "Mike The Miz knows... win and he's in #laddermatch".

WWE Star Maryse Mizanin Takes Instagram by Storm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin)

Her message, which made reference to the ladder match that ended just hours after she posted, was followed by a winking face emoji. The couple routinely appears in Maryse's Instagram photos; just a few days ago, she published a photo of the couple posing for the holiday season. Maryse still makes the rare cameo with her husband The Miz, despite being less active in the ring than she was in her prime.

Her last bout in the ring occurred at the beginning of this year at the Royal Rumble match against fellow icon and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. In a mixed-tag match against the Hall of Fame team of Edge and Beth Phoenix, she and The Miz came up short. Just a few weeks prior to the event, Maryse attacked Phoenix with a purse full of bricks. As the family prepared for the holiday season, Maryse also shared a series of pictures of her, The Miz, and their two kids.

