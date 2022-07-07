Fan fiction aka fanfiction isn't just a creative way of imagining the plot of popular stories but also conquering your craziest sexual fantasies. XXX fanfiction porn is quite a popular search online. Often fans come up with amateur, unofficial XXX fantasies and plot twists to an existing work of fiction. Right from Avengers to Joker and Harry Potter characters, people come up with XXX settings or situations to fantasize about. Often it is just a few sentences and sometimes it is an entire novel BUT fans add pornographic twists to the stories of popular characters. Fan fiction can be based on any fictional (and sometimes non-fictional) topic. Common bases of fan fiction include novels, movies, musical groups, cartoons, anime, manga, and video games. Listed below are some of the craziest fanfiction XXX porn. What is Fanfiction? 5 Places to Find XXX-Tra HOT 'Porn' Fanfictions Out There.

The Twilight Fanfictions

People often sexualize vampires and often Google search for vampire porn, vampire XXX porn, vampire XXX videos and vampire XXX fanfictions. In that range, people often look for Twilight XXX fanfiction porn since the fandom of this book and movie is so huge.

50 Shades of Grey Fanfictions

The book and the movie 50 Shades of Grey is on its own super HOT and people often make different fanfictions. Often it includes going the other way round aka a dominant female character.

Harry Potter Fan Fiction

Believe it or not, the number of fan fiction stories and porn videos related to Harry Potter is staggering. People often search for different couple combos for example imagining Harry and Hermione or Draco and Hermione or even Draco and Harry.

Avengers Fan Fiction

Even before the Avengers: Endgame movie, we saw a spike in porn searches for XXX fanfiction sex videos of characters like Captain Marvel and Black Widow.

Joker Fan Fiction

Joker has always been on the top list of popular characters. However, the craze of this film has been seen quite a lot among a special kind of public aka people interested in XXX porn films or fanfictions. According to a well-known website, there has been a tremendous increase in the Joker XXX keyword searches since the film was released.

Fan fiction is rarely authored or authorised by the creator or publisher of original work and is rarely published professionally. It may infringe the copyright of the original author, depending on the jurisdiction and on legal questions such as whether it qualifies as "fair use" (see Legal Issues with Fan Fiction). The term "fan fiction" has been used in print as early as 1939; In this earliest known quote, it is used in a derogatory manner to refer to amateur science fiction (as opposed to "pro fiction").

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).