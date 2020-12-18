Regardless to say, the year 2020 has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride! It has been a rather unusual year especially because none of us would have thought that social distancing would become such a thing in 2020. The lockdown has had adverse effects on the sex lives of couples who have had to stay apart. The year has also been challenging for couples who have been living together because c’mon we all know how mundane sex can become after a point! There have been a lot of couples who have been facing challenges in terms of physical intimacy with their partner given that they’ve had too much sex throughout the year already. So how does one make sexual boredom go away especially in exceptional times like these? Here are a few smoking hot ideas that can help spice up things in the bedroom and how! Sex & Coronavirus: How to Have Sex with Your Mask On? Safety Measures to Follow During Coitus amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Without Compromising on Intense Orgasms.

Plan a Kinky Surprise

Stop playing it safe and get kinky in the bedroom! Plan a sexy surprise for her, get a little naughty and see her pant for more! Planning a kinky surprise will help spice your sex life because there will be a sudden jolt of adrenaline rush as both of you are going to be trying something you’ve never done before.

Give the Third Base a Break!

Sometimes, sex isn’t all about having sex! Confused, eh? Well, to keep the sexual chemistry alive, just go on till the second base and try not having sex for the longest time. Every time you will suppress the urge to have sex, the more tempted you will become to do it.

Put in More Effort

We all become emotionally and mentally lazy sometimes and that’s completely normal. And that can lead you to not having sex at all. Never ever get to the phase when you just stop having sex altogether! Put in some more effort and get to business!

Reasons why Sex Becomes Mundane

You’ve had enough of it

Maintaining a healthy balance is key. If you’ve had too much of anything – food, alcohol or sex, it just becomes too much sometimes that you don’t want to have any of it anymore!

You are mentally drained

It sure is exciting in the start but for some people, sex can become exhausting after some time. There have been instances when people have reported that sex has been a mentally draining experience for them.

No experimentation

Same positions and no experimentation can make ‘Jack’ dull indeed! It’s time you experiment with sex toys or foods or try on a different position in order to make sex more interesting!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).