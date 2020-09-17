Sex amid coronavirus- a subject that is being discussed ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many health authorities and organisation, shared tips and advisories for people to be safe while having sex while the contagious disease is taking lives all around the world. Recently a top doctor from Canada said that you might want to skip kissing and wear a mask while having sex amid the coronavirus pandemic, but how do you have sex with your mask on? Well, it may be a little uncomfortable in the beginning to get used to the idea of having sex with the persona having a mask on. But anything to keep you and your partner safe from the coronavirus. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

If you are afraid of looking at a masked face while having sex, you can opt for sex positions where you two don't face each other, like doggy style, or reverse cowgirl. You could also get into some role-playing and opt for kinky face masks instead of the regular one, that can both protect you and also add to the sex game. Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued a public statement advising people to stay safe from the virus when engaging in sexual activities. She said: "Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19. The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone". So safety comes first. Try to avoid kissing and always, always use a condom. Earlier in the month of May, scientists found traces of the virus in semen of the recovering coronavirus patients. The study was carried out by researchers in China who analysed the semen samples of men tested positive for COVID-19.

Since coronavirus can be transmitted via bodily fluids so one has to be extremely careful but New York's Health Department shared some valuable guidelines that include least risky ways to have sex during the pandemic! Asking people to keep the sexual intimacy "kinky" they asked people to avoid orgies and "be creative with sexual positions".

