HOT Seducing Secrets: From Nudes To Dirty Talk, Tricks That Will Make Him Beg for More!

Do you and your partner miss having sex with each other? Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown crisis, where no one can step out of their homes, it is likely that you miss your partner. Don’t you miss the way they smell, their touch and their breath on your skin? If your boyfriend has been throwing hints about how much he misses having sex with you, here are some sexy seducing secrets to make him wanting for more!

Dirty Talk

Dirty talk or double meaning talk can never go out of fashion. Talking dirty to your guy will make him crazy horny and hard! Start slowly by telling him which part about the sex you miss the most and then eventually move on to talking dirty to him.

Send Covered Nudes

Nothing can be as seductive as sending nudes… err covered nudes, we mean! Do get naked but make sure you cover your nipples with your hands or just leave your hair open so that he can see only a glimpse of your boobs. This will add on to the surprise element and get him excited immediately, leaving him panting for more!

Play Peek-a-Boo

Play peek-a-boo when you’re video calling with him. Just show him a glimpse of your bra strap or the hot, sexy lacy panties that you’re wearing and let him imagine the rest of it on his own. You would be surprised to know how horny that will make him!

Take a Shower in Front of Him

The next time you go in for a bath, take the phone with you and put the camera on. Let him be on the video call and let him see you undress. Slowly step into the shower naked, wet your hair and then your entire body… and see him get wet and sweaty!