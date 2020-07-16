What makes a sexual experience a satisfying one? Is it just sex? Well, precisely, yes. But what also makes it a better experience is when you share crackling chemistry with your partner. Nothing can stop you from having a great sex life if the chemistry is good and the foreplay is mind-blowing. A user on Quora asked what couples usually do while in the middle of the act. How does one build-up to the point where you’re both turned on? What leads to sex? Is there a specific move that you both should make for the sex to be better, wilder, racier? How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Masturbation to Wearing Mask While Having Intercourse, Here is What Harvard Experts Suggest.

Mind-boggling foreplay

If you are looking at enhancing your sexual experience, it’s important to work on the foreplay. Initial arousal has to be so good that it makes you and your partner both wanting for more. For the foreplay to be erotic enough, make sure you discover each other’s erogenous zones – whether it is the ears, neck, waist, thighs, back or feet. In fact, this is also considered to be an important part of sexual therapy. These pleasure zones are more sensitive during intercourse and when stimulated enough, can turn on your partner like crazy!

Trying different positions

Intercourse is also about caressing with her breasts, playing with his man parts and getting naughty in bed! A lot of couples also give each other a racy oil massage which leads to a way hotter sex! Once you’ve both undressed each other, there are many more experiments to try before having penetrative sex. Oral sex, helping each other masturbate, doing the doggy style, indulging in some breast and nipple play is also a part of the process.

Exploring each other’s bodies

All in all, sex isn’t just about intercourse but also about exploring each other’s bodies. The most important step to keep in mind is to not shy away from experimenting. And for that, you and your partner need to share a great comfort level.

