How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Masturbation to Wearing Mask While Having Intercourse, Here is What Harvard Experts Suggest

Sex during lockdown (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Couples who have been living in different houses are simply hoping for the waiting period to end during the coronavirus lockdown. And now doctors at Harvard University in Boston say that people living in two different houses coming together and having sex is not safe. Scientists have warned that only abstinence or masturbating can lower the risk of it. They have ranked different sexual scenarios based on how likely one is to catch the coronavirus. The riskiest part was having multiple sex partners from different households while the least was avoiding sex until the virus wiped away from the face of Earth. Flouting Lockdown for Sex! Many Admit to Breaking Social Distancing Rules and Sneaking to Their Partner’s House for Sexual Intimacy, Says Survey.

The researches also said that keeping away from sex was 'not feasible for many' and doctors should discuss how to minimise the risk of patients getting infected through COVID-19 during sex. The researches say that to stop avoid the spread of the COVID-19 while having sex, one should avoid kissing, wear face masks during intercourse, and shower before and after sex. They have also advised people against phone sex or sexting as it could result in blackmailing. Sex with Partners of Different Heights and Sizes: From Doggy Style Using Plus-Size Strap-on to Sex Stool, Hacks to Sizzle up Your Night.

According to their study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the team ranked sexual scenarios in the following order of risk:

Abstinence: No sexual contact of any kind. There is no risk of infection, 'though unfeasible for many'.

Masturbation: 'Low risk for infection'.

Sexual activity on digital platforms: Low risk of infection but high risk for online abuse.

Sex with people within the household: High risk of the virus if the partner gets infected with the virus outside of the home.

Sex with people from other households: High risk of infection for people with multiple partners.

Harvard experts, led by Dr Jack Turban in a paper for doctors said, "Patient[s] should be counselled on the risk for infection from partners." Dr Turban and his colleagues said They said, "For the population at large, a recommendation of long-term sexual abstinence is unlikely to be effective, given the well-documented failures of abstinence-based public health interventions and their likelihood to promote shame." Sex Query Of The Week: Sex Positions, Tricks and Tips For Couples With a Height Difference.

These measures included avoiding a partner if they had coronavirus symptoms or activities that involved contact with faeces, urine or semen. While they said that people may not follow it, that was the only way to ensure safe sex during coronavirus pandemic. A study of 900 adults in Britain found only four out of 10 have had sex since the lockdown began. Mostly young married couples are most likely to have done so. Sex With Flip Flops! Thai Foot Fetishist Steals and Has Sex With About 100 Pairs of Flip Flops Gets Arrested After He Admits to the Pilferage and Making Love to Footwear.

Guidance issued by British officials today reads, "Close contact with people from other households means a much higher risk of transmission, and according to the scientific advice, we cannot safely allow people to see people they don't live with indoors without the risk that the virus will spread. We recognise how difficult this is for people - particularly those who live alone and we are keeping this under constant review."